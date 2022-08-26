The road to repair: How governments maintain roadways

Tthe repair and maintenance of roadways is an important element in ensuring that the community stays safe. Photo supplied by Max Andrey

When it comes to the upkeep, repair and maintenance of roads and streets, there are several aspects that local governments and councils need to keep maintained.



Needless to say, the repair and maintenance of roadways is an important element in ensuring that the community stays safe whilst on the road, as well as minimising the chance of accidents or other mishaps that can occur due to dilapidated, poorly maintained road and street surfaces.

A road dilapidation report in Melbourne is central to identifying which aspects of certain Melbourne roadways need to be repaired to maintain that particular area's safe driving conditions, in turn ensuring the safety of the community - drivers and pedestrians alike.



For example, to ensure safe driving conditions, potholes on streets and roads need to regularly be filled in and smoothed over to guarantee a smooth, bump-free surface on which commuters can safely drive. Road reflectors - which are usually in the form of raised, glowing, high visibility bumps on the road and are essential to directing and driving traffic in the correct lanes and directions on the road - must also be maintained for road safety.

Similarly, signposts, stop signs, and other street signs also need to be kept in clearly legible and easily visible condition. This can also be said of traffic lights and stop lights, which need to be fully operational and responsive to traffic.



Further, potential obstacles and safety hazards such as wayward trees and other debris need to be cleaned up and removed if they happen to fall onto a roadway. Fences and gates on roadways also need to be maintained, as do barriers such as train station level crossings, for instance.

Safety hazards and obstacles to safe roadways

Potholes

For a road surface to be smooth, hazard-free and as safe as possible, any potholes, bumps or other discrepancies along the street need to be filled in, repaired and smoothed over. This is important to ensure that commuters can drive safely on the road surface and also to avoid damage to motor vehicles travelling on the road in question.

Road reflectors

Road reflectors are an essential part of traffic management and play a major role in ensuring that traffic flows in the correct direction. Road reflectors also ensure that road commuters stay within the correct street lanes and also that they do not merge unsafely or cross over into lanes they should not be travelling in. These also need to be regularly maintained to ensure they are visible to drivers.

Street signs

Street signs, including Stop signs, need to be visible too. Road signs must be regularly maintained to ensure that their colours and text remain clear, easy to read, and easy for drivers to see, make out and understand, even at a distance, to ensure that this is the case. For this to happen, street and road signs need to be cleaned and even repainted regularly.

Traffic lights

Traffic lights are another element of roadways that need to be regularly maintained and looked after by the local government or council responsible for caring for a particular area's streetscapes. A crucial element to traffic management and control, if traffic lights are down, broken or non-operational, mayhem can ensue!



For instance, if traffic lights are not working in a particular area, the services of a professional traffic management officer or member of the police force are usually engaged for some time until which the traffic lights can be urgently repaired.

Trees and other road debris

After severe rainfall and heavy storms, it is not uncommon for a street or roadway to become strewn with fallen debris such as tree branches, leaves and other hazardous matter. Fallen trees and debris can present an enormous safety hazard for drivers on the road, as they can block traffic and even damage the surface of a road.

Barriers and level crossings