Boorowa News
Subscriber

Shearing school comes to Boorowa in much-needed boost for trade

By Stephen Burns
August 23 2022 - 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa-based shearing contractor Howard Horne says "these schools save the industry a lot of money and it is good to see AWI putting back into the industry".

Attracting and retaining young people in the wool harvesting industry is a critical process and one which wool growers and the industry peak body Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) are seriously addressing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.