Plans updated: community turns out for wind farm transport impacts

More than 100 people turned out at a public meeting in Boorowa on Tuesday to hear directly from company representatives on the expected transport impacts of wind farm components through Boorowa later in the year.
The information session was hosted by ARES Transport Group working alongside GE and Iberdrola, owners of the Flyers Creek Wind Farm, to discuss the current transport management plan for wind farm components from Port Kembla to Blayney via a preferred route through Boorowa and Cowra. The meeting was held at the Boorowa Ex-services Club and supported by the Boorowa Business Chamber and Hilltops Council.
Initially it was feared that the transport of the oversized loads through Boorowa would necessitate major structural works to Marsden Street and this caused considerable debate in the community.
ARES Group representative, Davorin Jelaca, gave a presentation and explained that the company has recently reviewed the works necessary to safely transport the wind farm components through Boorowa.
He said new surveys indicate that the only works needed are likely to be the removal of two flag poles, some rocks from the roundabout near the Courthouse Hotel and possibly some tree trimming. He added that the hard components will be reinstated when all loads have been delivered. Delivery is expected to take approximately six months.
Mr Jelaca said the Boorowa/Cowra route had been preferred since the wind farm Development Application had been approved in 2014, "It is the most efficient with the least amount of upgrades."
He said the earliest start date for the loads to move is October 6 and all transport approvals haven't yet been issued but they are expected in the next four to five weeks.
Community members voiced their concern over the lack of prior consultation, the impact of the loads on road pavements, bridges, traffic movements and delays, safety to other road users including school buses and noise. The delivery schedule outlines that three trucks per day will pass through Boorowa, Monday - Saturday, preferably in the early hours of the morning around 4.30am.
