Woolfest plans ramp up

So, it's on again! The exciting, competitive, fun and creative Boorowa Rotary 2022 Beanie & Beret Competition.
The theme for this year is Springtime! People are encouraged to create beanies and berets that symbolise Springtime for them.
Entries are being invited from right across the state and beyond and young people especially are being invited to enter and display their skills.
There are a number of categories and more information can be obtained from Lyn Diskon on 0427900313.
All funds raised from the competition go to Australian Rotary Health's "Lift the Lid" project on mental health.
Woolfest Art Show, Boorowa is fast approaching, in just six weeks time, on October 1. Organisers are busy preparing for the event and sorting entries.
With entries closing in just four weeks on Friday September 16, 2022 its time to get your paint on canvas and your creative works to the organisers.
Woolfest President, Susan Corcoran, said this week "We are looking forward to receiving your entry."
Important dates to remember are; Friday September 16, 2022 - entries close.
Wednesday September 29, 2022 - paintings delivered to The Old Court House, Boorowa, between 10am - 4pm.
Saturday October 1, 2022 - exhibition open 10-4pm, official opening - Saturday Night - free entry, all welcome - light supper from 5pm.
Sunday October 2, 2022 - exhibition open 10-4pm, Monday 3 October 2022 - collect artworks, exhibition open 10-12pm, artworks to be collected between 12-2pm.
Special arrangements for drop-off and pick-up of artworks can be discussed with Susan Corcoran 0429467544.
"Thank you for supporting this great event as we raise funds for our two local schools," Mrs Corcoran said.
"Be sure to keep creating!" Mrs Corcoran said.
The headline act for this year's Festival is Limerick which brings together 4 highly talented and entertaining musicians who have a 'Reel' passion for high-energy music.
They will be joined by The Shamrock Dancers. Limerick put on a show that will get your blood flowing, performing a line-up of toe tapping, beer stomping, sing a long, Celtic rock, traditional tunes, originals and modern crowd pleasers.
Limerick is one of the top QLD based Celtic rock bands and has been a feature band at some of the best venues and festivals across QLD and Northern NSW and now bringing their charm to the NSW Southern Tablelands.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
