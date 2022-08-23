Roverettes defeated but their finals hopes are still alive

The Boorowa Roverettes may have lost their qualifying final against Harden last Saturday, but they remain alive in season 2022 and are still confident they can win the title.
The benefit of finishing in the top three has given Boorowa a second chance this Saturday when they play Cootamundra for a place in the Grand Final against Harden the following week.
Last Saturday the Roverettes travelled to Bungendore to take on the unconquered Harden outfit.
Despite losing 27-0, they can take away plenty of positives in a game that produced to vastly different halves of football.
Harden jumped out of the blocks posting five tries and a 26-0 lead at halftime with the game realistically all but over.
However, the Roverettes weren't about to lay down and produced the best defensive effort against Harden of any team in recent seasons.
Just a solitary field goal was kicked by Harden in the second stanza to set up the final score of 27-0.
It would have been easy for Boorowa too throw in the towel but yet again they showed plenty of heart to at least give Harden a bit to ponder before the grand final.
Boorowa just needs to find a way to breach the Hawkettes impregnable defence.
But first things first, Boorowa must win the preliminary final this Saturday.
For Boorowa last week, Charrae Smith was voted the players player for another outstanding game.
The best and fairest points went to Imogen Pye with three points, Charrea Smith and Gen Carmody got two points and Mackella Pye got one point.
In the elimination final last Saturday, Cootamundra continued on their winning way downing North Canberra 12-0.
Their defence was excellent as the bundled North Canberra out of the finals in straight sets losing consecutive semis.
The Bulldogs win means they now take on Boorowa in this week's preliminary final.
Boorowa won in round nine by 22-12 whilst Cootamundra took the points in round thirteen winning 22-14.
Very little separates these two sides and home ground advantage won't play a factor with the match at Crookwell.
If the Roverettes can harness their defensive effort from the second half against Harden, their attacking flair will get them home.
The Roverettes are itching to have another crack at Harden next week and should get away with a narrow win. Boorowa to win by six.
Meanwhile the George Tooke Shield men's competition produced two thrilling semi-finals that weren't decided until the final siren.
In the major semi-final it was Bungendore who went directly into the grand final beat Crookwell 14-13.
This game was worthy of a grand final and may well be a preview to the decider on Saturday week.
The elimination semi-final saw Cootamundra live to fight another day ending the Hawks season in a 12-11 nail biter.
The crowd got their monies worth as both sides left absolutely no petrol in the tank.
Cootamundra will now have their second crack at Crookwell in this final's series hoping to advance to play Bungendore next week.
Crookwell have beaten Cootamundra twice this season.
The Green Devils won 32-18 in round eight and defeated the Bulldogs again by 18-4 in the first semi final just two weeks ago.
Crookwell will go into this full of confidence despite its narrow loss to Bungendore and with home ground advantage this weekend they should be too good for the Bulldogs. Crookwell to win by eight.
The Roverettes game on Saturday is in Crookwell commencing at 1.40pm.
It will be a great game as will the George Tooke Shield game at 3pm between Crookwell and Cootamundra.
This is Country rugby league at its best and well worth the drive down to Crookwell.
We wish the girls all the very best as they continue to fly the flag for Boorowa's senior footy teams across the codes.
Your community is right behind you and proud of your achievements.
Let's get to the big dance next week.
