Boorowa News

Roverettes defeated but their finals hopes are still alive

By Sand Boy
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:03am, first published August 23 2022 - 9:30pm
Clare Flick with the ball for Roverettes in their Bungendore game.

The Boorowa Roverettes may have lost their qualifying final against Harden last Saturday, but they remain alive in season 2022 and are still confident they can win the title.

