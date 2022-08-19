Boorowa News
Expert speakers to address farmers on exotic diseases next week

Updated August 19 2022 - 4:28am, first published 12:24am
NSW Farmers is hosting an information session tackling the issues of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and biosecurity at the Cowra Services Club from 6.30pm next Thursday night (August 25).

