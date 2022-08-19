Expert speakers to address farmers on exotic diseases next week

NSW Farmers is hosting an information session tackling the issues of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and biosecurity at the Cowra Services Club from 6.30pm next Thursday night (August 25).
Emily Johnstone, a Local Land Services district vet, will be joined by NSW Farmers Biosecurity Committee Chair Ian McColl to help explain the current status of FMD and lumpy skin disease, how to identify these diseases and what to do if someone suspects cases, and what farmers can do on-farm to minimise risks.
Mr McColl said it was critical farmers understood their responsibilities and role in biosecurity, and encouraged them to get their plans and protocols up-to-date.
"Everyone's rightly concerned about FMD at the moment, and it's a timely reminder that biosecurity is everyone's responsibility," Mr McColl said.
"We want to help people understand the risks of disease incursion and its potential effects, and put in place the right protections for their property so they can be safe.
"It will be great to have Emily join us, and I'd really encourage everyone in the area to come along."
NSW Farmers Cowra Branch chair Brett Treasure thanked Ms Johnstone and the LLS for taking part in these sessions, which are being held across the state.
"The whole farming sector has come together to get on top of these threats and make sure we're ready for whatever comes our way," Mr Treasure said.
"NSW Farmers is keen to grow a stronger and more sustainable future for food and fibre production, and biosecurity is a massive concern for us.
"I want to thank the people at NSW DPI and LLS for the important work they do supporting agriculture in NSW."
Go to https://form.jotform.co/holleyt/cowra-branch-rsvp-form to register for the event or call Regional Services Manager Catriona McAuliffe on 0488 100 005 for more information.
