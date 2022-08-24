Boorowa's 'Absolutely superb' place for authors to share their stories

Boorowa is rapidly becoming a hub for both established and new authors.
Proprietor of the uniquely named The Absolutely Superb Bibliothèque and Occasional Wine Bar, Boorowa, Jeremy Clarke, has been delighted to be able to entice authors off the Hume, to come and present their work.
The Occasional Wine Bar welcomed its seventh author on Friday, August 12.
Shelley Burr, author of the critically acclaimed rural crime novel Wake, kept her avid readers and listeners entertained with her reflections on her work and the writing process more generally.
Mr Clarke said he will continue this endeavour and already has Hayley Scrivener lined up for later in the year.
"Wine and books, what a great combination!"
We couldn't agree more!
