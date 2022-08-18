An orthodontist and a dentist: What sets them apart?

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



There is a lot of confusion about the difference between an orthodontist and a dentist. Some think they are the same, while others believe they perform entirely different procedures. This article will clear up any confusion and discuss what sets these two professions apart.

What basically Is an orthodontist?

Orthodontists are dental specialists who specialise in diagnosing, preventing, and treating dental and facial irregularities. Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry that deals with the correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws. Following dental school, an orthodontist completes an orthodontic residency program.

Orthodontists use a variety of appliances, including braces, retainers, and headgear, to align teeth and jaws in a more esthetic and functional position. In addition, they work closely with patients of all ages to create individualised treatment plans that meet each patient's unique needs.



Orthodontists may also guide proper oral hygiene, eating habits, and other factors that can impact orthodontic treatment.

If you are considering orthodontic treatment, you should meet with an orthodontist to go over your options. They have the training and experience necessary to provide you with the best care. In addition, they can offer you a payment plan that fits your budget and help you find the right financing option for your orthodontic needs.

What is a dentist

A dentist is a health care professional specialising in diagnosing, preventing, and treating oral diseases and disorders. Dentists must complete four years of undergraduate study and four years of dental school.



During their training, dentists learn how to perform a variety of dental procedures, including teeth cleaning, cavity fillings, and root canals. They also learn how to identify and treat oral health problems like gum disease and tooth decay.

Dentists also play an essential role in public health by promoting dental hygiene and education. They may also provide screenings for oral cancer and other diseases. Moreover, dentists may work with other health care professionals, such as orthodontists, to provide comprehensive dental care.

If you are experiencing any oral pain or have concerns about your oral health, it is important to consult with a dentist. Dentists can help you find the cause of your problem that may be related to your teeth, gums, or other structures in your mouth. They can also provide the treatment you need to improve your oral health.

The cost of treatment from each professional

The cost of treatment from an orthodontist varies depending on the severity of the case and the type of treatment you require. However, the average braces cost is between $3,000 and $10,000. The cost of treatment from a dentist will also vary depending on the procedure you need.



For example, according to the Australian Dental Association (ADA), a filling can cost anywhere from $130 to $300.

It is important to note that orthodontic treatment is an investment in your oral health. Orthodontic treatment can improve the function and aesthetics of your teeth and smile. In addition, orthodontic treatment can also help you avoid more expensive dental procedures in the future.

While knowing the cost of treatment is crucial, it should not be the only factor you consider when choosing an orthodontist or dentist. It is also important to consider the experience of the professional and the quality of care they can provide.

Choosing the right professional for you

When it comes to oral health, you want to ensure you are in good hands. Many professional organisations, such as the Australian Society of Orthodontists (ASO), can help you find a qualified dentist or orthodontist.

In addition, schedule a consultation with the dentist or orthodontist before beginning treatment. However, you should first know your concerns with your oral health so you can find the best person to help you. For example, if you are concerned about the alignment of your teeth, you will want to consult with an orthodontist.

When choosing the right professional for your needs, it is important to do your research and ask questions. By taking the time to find the right dentist or orthodontist, you can be sure you are getting the best possible care for your oral health.