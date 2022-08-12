Rare collection to be auctioned in Boorowa

A rare and valuable collection will be auctioned in person and online at the Boorowa Recreation Club tomorrow, Saturday.
Duncombe and Co will bring the hammer down on 331 lots that were the pride and joy of Robert Clayton and represent more than 50 years of collecting by Robert and his father.
Advertisement
Amongst the items offered are rare pieces from the famous J Furphy and Sons, makers of Shepparton, Victoria, that include a water cart and a stick stand.
All lots offered have been placed online and bidding has started with rare items already attracting strong bidding. The live auction at the Recreation Club will add another dimension to the challenge of becoming a successful bidder, with online and in person bidders competing against each other.
The collection has many rarely seen and beautifully made items including glass and wooden butter churns, meat presses, bread slicers and an intricately crafted shoe shine box - a real nod to the past.
Included in the inventory are 100 lots of antique jewellery, which are currently under lock and key until the auction is complete.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.