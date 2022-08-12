Boorowa News
Rare collection to be auctioned in Boorowa

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:21am, first published 8:49am
Garry Apps and David Smith of Duncombe and Co will bring the hammer down on the rare and valuable collection of items being auctioned on behalf of the estate of Robert Clayton at the Boorowa Recreation Club tomorrow, Saturday.

A rare and valuable collection will be auctioned in person and online at the Boorowa Recreation Club tomorrow, Saturday.

Local News

