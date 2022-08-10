The Toyota HiLux: A car review you should read

The Toyota HiLux is an Aussie favourite known for its durability, reliability, and strength under challenging conditions. Picture: Supplied

The Toyota HiLux is a popular vehicle known for its durability, reliability, and strength under challenging conditions. It is one of the most trusted and go-to vehicles for those who love to venture out on challenging terrain.

Since it is one of the most sought-after utes and a favorite among many adventurous people, let's look at some of the critical things you need to know about the Toyota HiLux review.

A brief history of the Toyota HiLux

The Toyota HiLux was first introduced in 1968. It was known as the Toyota Truck, though the brand name was later changed to 'HiLux.' Through the years, its seen a ton of different models, with the most recent being the fourth-generation model released in 2016.

To keep up with the ever-changing vehicle market, Toyota has been making changes to the vehicle and has added new features to keep the HiLux at the top of the game. Toyota's HiLux is one of the most reliable and long-lasting vehicles. A 1.6-litre engine powered the first-generation model.

The engine was known for being noisy and not having excellent fuel economy. The other models have been improved and have seen a lot of changes to make them better vehicles overall.

Why you should own a Toyota HiLux

The Hilux is a vehicle you should own if you are an off-roader or even someone who likes to go off-road occasionally. The Hilux has many great features that make it perfect for this type of driving. The first thing that makes it a good choice for off-roading is that it is built like a tank.

The exterior is tough and durable and can withstand much abuse and damage. Additionally, the HiLux can also be used as a daily driver. It has a spacious cabin, excellent fuel economy, and all-around comfort, making it a good option for daily driving. What's even better is that with a model like the double-cab, you can take passengers with you on your adventures.

The HiLux is also a good choice if you want to explore off-roading in cold or snowy conditions. It has features that suit this type of driving, making it an excellent truck for these conditions.

The exterior of the Toyota HiLux

The exterior of the HiLux is rugged. It has a prominent grille and big headlights to give it an aggressive look. It has a wide stance, making it look like a ute you can depend on to get the job done. The exterior is packed with fog lights, roof rails, and a towing hook, making it perfect for off-roading.

The exterior also has some lovely details, like the number plate that has an indented pattern. The Hilux's exterior is available in a few different colors. You can choose from red, blue, black, and white.

How does the engine perform?

The Hilux is available in a few different engine options. You can choose from a 2.4-litre diesel, a 2.8-litre diesel, and a 2.8-litre petrol engine. All of these engines have excellent fuel economy and are quiet and smooth. The 2.4-litre diesel engine, in particular, has been praised for its fuel efficiency and excellent performance.

However, the 2.8-litre diesel engine is a good choice if you want even more power. It has more power and torque than the 2.4-litre engine, making it a good option for those that need a ute that can tow heavier loads. The 2.8-litre petrol engine is a little less potent than the other engine options, but it is an excellent choice for everyday driving.

It still has a decent amount of power and can tow light loads, making it an excellent all-around engine option.

The pros of the Toyota HiLux

The HiLux has many great features that make it a perfect truck. It has a lot of space, making it a good choice if you like to take friends on adventures. It has high ground clearance, which makes it perfect for off-roading. The HiLux also has good fuel economy, making it an excellent daily driver. It has a sturdy body, making it perfect for driving in rugged conditions.

The cons of the Toyota HiLux

For all the great things the HiLux has going for it, it does have a couple of drawbacks. The first one is that it is a little pricey. It is one of the more expensive utes on the market. The other downside is that it doesn't have the best resale value. So when you are looking to sell it, you might not get as much for it as you would like.

Final word