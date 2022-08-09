Goldies receive two penalty tries in comeback win against Harden

Another final between these two fierce rivals and another classic game of club rugby between Boorowa and Harden.
Harden scored a try from their first touch of the ball and followed up with a smooth backline try immediately after - both were converted and the Goldies were down 14-0 in the first five minutes of the game.
All the pressure was put on by Harden in the first half, with the Goldies gaining some momentum in the final 10 minutes of the half, but failed to convert their chances into points.
Coach Cheese commended the boys' grit and effort at halftime and knew they were still in the game if they made the most of their opportunities.
Some incredible impact off the bench from Jeremy Dreverman, Marty Corcoran, Ben Klose, Slippery Simpson and Bullfrog gave the boys a spark and the momentum of the game changed early in the second half.
Five scrum penalties in a row to the Goldies handed them a penalty try to make the score 14-7.
With 15 minutes to go, Tim Corcoran made a barnstorming run from 40m out, beating multiple defenders to score near the corner.
This brought the score to 14-12.
The next few minutes were back and forth, with some errors costing both teams dearly.
In the dying stages of the match, the Boorowa Scrum stood tall once again and ensured the boys had one last crack.
In the final phase of the game, Keagan Size was certain to score and a penalty from Harden gave the Goldies their second penalty try.
Goldies win 19-14 with their supporters in raptures on the sideline.
Boorowa now play Young in Young next Saturday for a spot in the Grand Final against Cootamundra.
Points:
3) Entire Front Row. 2) Sam Burns.
Boorowa 19 Def Harden 14.
Tries: Penalty Try 2, Tim Corcoran 1.
Player's Player: Entire Front Row
Chick's Pick: Jeremy Dreverman
Go the Goldies.
