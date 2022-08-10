Charlie Arnott and Hamish Mackay to host Boorowa Biodynamics workshop

The Biodynamics journey continues at local property Hanaminno with Charlie Arnott hosting a two-day Introduction to Biodynamics workshop next month.
Tickets are now on sale for the Boorowa workshop taking place at Hanaminno on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6 and 7.
Advertisement
Charlie Arnott and Hamish Mackay host and facilitate two day workshops across Australia, teaching farmers, gardeners and families alike the principles and practices of Biodynamics.
They hold open community introduction to Biodynamics and preparation making events on farm to foster the skills and experience for farmers and gardeners a like, to create a relationship with their landscape, and be more self-reliant.
The interactive and hands on workshop brings together the art and science of agriculture and includes the perfect mix of theory and practical sessions to help illustrate how biodynamic principals and practices contribute to the soil food web.
The workshop is suitable for home gardeners, those working in horticulture, viticulture, agriculture, and anyone who is interested in where their food comes from.
Charlie and Hamishj will cover :
For further information to book tickets please head to https://charliearnott.com.au/events
Single tickets are $770.
Workshop fees include lunch, morning and afternoon teas on both days.
Additionally, it entitles you to attend monthly Biodynamics2024 webinars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.