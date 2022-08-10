Variety Bash visits Boorowa district

The 2022 Variety Bash passed through the region this week.
Bashers made a stop for afternoon tea on Tarrants Gap Road after crossing Bakers Creek and passing through Reids Flat on their way to Cowra on Sunday after leaving from Sydney Zoo that morning.
From Cowra the Bashers were travelling to Jugiong and on to Griffith for their next overnight stay. It will also stop in Broken Hill, Bourke, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Roma and Rockhampton before ending in Bakers Creek Qld, on August 16.
They visit local towns, stopping into schools and organisations. Bashers get to see the direct impact of their fundraising efforts along the way, with a range of educational, health and mobility equipment provided to local schools and organisations enroute.
The Variety Bash is not a race or a rally. It's an adventure with mates driving 30 year old plus cars through regional parts of Australia that you might otherwise not see, all in support of Variety - the Children's Charity.
