Angus and Karen Mitchell retire again but will stay in the community

Angus and Karen Mitchell have been in business in Boorowa for the past 7 years but with the closing of their iconic Brae Neuk Pallet Furniture on the weekend, the couple plan to devote more time doing the things they enjoy as a couple.
Brae Neuk actually started out as a hobby for Angus but it soon grew to a full blown business, creating the unique and stylish furniture and novelty items that filled a niche in the market.
In discussing the business closure Angus said, "We made a decision not to let the business dominate our lifestyle any more. The seven year itch also kicked in and that's when we decided it was time to hang up the closed sign.
"I may still dabble in some special orders for people but Celle's husband John will be making some items for Celle's Shop which is moving into our former location.
"Both Karen and I are looking forward to more 'us' time in retirement for the second time." He said.
Angus plans to remain active in the business community as the Chairman of the Boorowa Business Chamber.
He will also be indulging his other passion as a leading force in the Boorowa Car Club.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
