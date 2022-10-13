Reward for local pub

Mike and Yung Ward are the dynamic duo at the helm of the historic Boorowa Hotel, recently voted the "Friendliest Hotel in Southern NSW" by UK based Luxe Lifestyle Magazine.
Prior to purchasing the iconic pub, Mike and Yung had travelled across the ditch from New Zealand, with the intention of finding a new business and place to call home.
Their search brought them to the area and they spent a couple of weeks actually at the pub exploring options in Yass, Crookwell, Cowra, Harden-Murruburrah and beyond.
They knew they wanted a pub as Mike had previous experience in the industry, having bought his first pub in partnership with his brother when he was 21.
He said: "We just fell in love with the place (Boorowa Hotel) and were lucky enough to end up with it."
The Hotel was going to auction but Mike and Yung had already returned to New Zealand where they still had business interests, when the auction took place.
Mike said he listened to the auction by phone but was an underbidder.
"We realised later that the hotel hadn't settled".
There were a number of phone calls and eventually Mike and Yung secured the Hotel from the auction purchaser whose personal circumstances had changed, meaning he was no longer in a position to go ahead with the purchase.
"We did a handshake over the phone and then met at Sally's Corner near Moss Vale, to consummate the deal.
"We've been friends ever since and they are just a lovely couple.
"We've been here 10 years this year, our 10th Anniversary, and every day we've thought how lucky are we."
In New Zealand Mike had a varied background in business including dairying, quantity surveying, property development and was even head hunted by Australian company G J Gardiner Homes where he did eight years from an office in Auckland which was specially set-up for him.
He decided to leave G J Gardiner just short of the GFC and was then approached by representatives of the Point Chevalier RSL which was losing money and about to close.
Mike and the Executive set new rules around governance and this gave Mike the autonomy needed to tidy up management. Within 16 months he was able to return the Club to a profitable position and it is still trading today.
Mike's involvement in hospitality also saw him involved with the Board of a golf club in New Zealand for 10 years.
The other member of the Boorowa Hotel partnership, Yung, has a Masters Degree in English and taught English and Maths at the prestigious Kelston Boys High School in Auckland which Mike describes as "one of the manufacturers of All Blacks and Warriors."
She is also a chef and amazes Mike with her "ability to recreate any dish almost perfectly without a list of ingredients."
Mike and Yung did try to provide a fine dining experience through the Hotel but realized it was not worth pursuing, as it was not of significant value to the Hotel's patrons. It was dropped post-COVID.
However, two of their personal favourites, Ain Foucal Lamb (Gaelic dish) and Chicken Italia, "two beauties, that take a bit longer to prepare" are still available. Mike says he is still proud of the extensive menu which is available and caters for a variety of dietary needs.
Family connection to Australia goes back a long way for Mike with his Great Great Grandmother arriving in Toowoomba in 1778 where part of the family had Westbrook Homestead, 50,000 acres.
His Great Grandmother had nine children, eight of whom perished in a diphtheria outbreak. She fled with the surviving one in 1862 from Melbourne to Bluff, New Zealand, where she opened a Boarding House which she later converted to a Hotel making her a "notable Kiwi woman."
Her one surviving son inherited her financial savvy and became a Prime Minister in New Zealand, Sir Joseph Ward.
Mike and Yung agree their decision to make a long-term commitment to Boorowa has been the right one and they enjoy being part of the community.
As custodians of the Hotel the couple can recite its history and the various renovations and improvements over time.
Of special mention is the green carpet, a private run of Kerrie Packer's carpet, who Mike describes as "a real fussy bugger". The same carpet can be found in many of the Packer buildings. Mike recounts the story of how by chance he came by the carpet.
"Joseph Corkhill came into the pub with this fella from Sydney and he said he was there to show some samples to Joseph for Joseph's mother's house, I'd been looking for some carpet and asked him if he had any samples.
"He went out and came in with all these samples and this, I asked where did you get this from (a sample of the green carpet)? I've been looking for that and that's where it came from, so a week before they were due to do the whole pub the manufacturer rang and said, 'we're terribly sorry but one of the Packer's has come in and uplifted quite a portion of their carpet' and this was all that was left and we used it to finish the bar.
"They've just about done another run of the carpet so we can do the rest of the pub." Mike jokes the carpet, "is worth sleeping on."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
