A tough day at the office for the Goldies, with Coota running in 5 tries in a physical contest, defeating the Goldies 32-0.
A tight first half could have gone either way if the Goldies made the most of their field position, however they couldn't put their plays together to get across the line. In the second half, Coota scored early through their speedy fullback, and this made a big dent in the Goldies' chances to win the game.
All in all, Boorowa looked threatening throughout the entire match, however the class of Coota was one step above on the day and they ran away with a convincing victory.
A few injuries to key Goldies players Luke Corcoran and Tim Gregory also made matters worse, however the boys dug in and showed true grit throughout the whole game.
Mark Poplin was outstanding at scrum-half and Adam Hick made metres all day on the wing. Chris Miller and Tom Simson were outstanding in attack and defence, and Dan Carey was invaluable off the bench.
The forward pack dominated many of the scrums and that will be important leading into the first final against Harden next week.
Coota made the most of costly Boorowa mistakes, and the scoreline didn't reflect the quality of the game.
A huge week on the training paddock before the boys travel to Harden for the minor semi final this Saturday.
Points: 3) Mark Poplin, 2) Keagan Size, 1) Mack Beadman. Player's Player: Adam Hick. Mike's Mug: Mack Beadman. Chick's Pick: Roy Brown
As always, the after match function at the @boorowahotel was the real winner on the day, with the Tweed and Skivvy attire being flaunted by players, supporters, wives, partners, parents and children alike.
See you in Harden next Saturday. A big crowd will help the boys' season stay alive.
Go the Goldies.
