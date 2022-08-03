Boorowa News

A tough day at the office for the Goldies

Updated August 3 2022 - 6:35am, first published 3:40am
Adam Hick who was our Player's Player.

A tough day at the office for the Goldies, with Coota running in 5 tries in a physical contest, defeating the Goldies 32-0.

