Letter: Chamber concerned for Boorowa's future

The transport of 300 oversized loads through Boorowa to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm development at Blayney will require structural changes to Marsden Street (the town's main street) and this has caught the attention of the Boorowa Business Chamber.
Loads are expected to start passing through town in October.
Chamber President, Angus Mitchell, has written to the Boorowa News to air concerns on behalf of business and the community generally.
Dear Editor,
The community of Boorowa recently discovered that, a new Windfarm is being constructed out at Flyers Creek, near Blayney. The construction measurers being taken, include the transportation of the turbines through the main street of Boorowa. From the Hume Highway along Lachlan Valley Way, down through the main street of Boorowa (Marsden Street) and then continuing through to Cowra.
It appears, that approval for this to occur was signed off by Boorowa Council in 2013 or there abouts. Prior to the amalgamation process. No one seems to know, who approved this transport route for the Windfarm developers.
The current proposal is for modifications to be made to median strips, the roundabout, flag poles, road signs and tree trimming. It is reported that the transportation of these turbines and associated equipment will commence in October 2022. There is no indication as to the length of time which our main street will be re-configured to accommodate the transport vehicles. Some of which are expected to be in excess of 85 metres long. Will our infra-structure be restored to what it once was?
The Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC), has contacted, our local member Wendy Tuckerman and David Elliot minister for transport, to organise a community meeting, where they can address community concerns directly. We have had no consultation. We have many questions that need to be answered. Have alternative road routes been considered, explored, costed?
Hilltops Council and the Department of Transport, need to provide approval for the transportation routes, to be used. It is highly unlikely that these approvals will be denied as it is a State supported project. From the documents I have seen, there is no impact on our War Memorial.
The BBC will continue to explore what can be done. We shall keep you posted.
Angus Mitchell
President
Boorowa Business Chamber
