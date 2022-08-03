Boorowa News
Letter: Chamber concerned for Boorowa's future

Updated August 3 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:05am
Boorowa resident, John Snelling, and Boorowa Business Chamber President, Angus Mitchell, read through the Transport Management Plan that details major modifications to Boorowa's main street to allow wind farm components to be transported from Port Kembla to Blayney.

The transport of 300 oversized loads through Boorowa to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm development at Blayney will require structural changes to Marsden Street (the town's main street) and this has caught the attention of the Boorowa Business Chamber.

