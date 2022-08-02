Boorowa gymnasts to compete at state level

Boorowa Gymnastic Club is excited to announce that two members qualified as part of the Regional Team to compete at the State Championships to be held in Sydney in October.
Claire Corkhill, Matilda Cox and Lara Rathjen all competed at Level 3 in the Regional Championships and Selection Trials held at Dubbo on Saturday 30th July.
Claire was competing in the Junior Division and placed 12th overall out of 49 competitors, with her best apparatus score being 8.6 on beam.
Lara and Matilda were in the Senior Division and placed 9th and 18th respectively out of 28 competitors.
Both girls achieved their best apparatus scores on vault with Matilda scoring 8.8 and Lara 9.1 which placed her 2nd on this apparatus. All the girls gave excellent performances and Claire and Lara both achieved the required overall score for places in the team.
Matilda performed well overall but narrowly missed out on inclusion in the team due to a fall during her beam routine. Falls are heavily penalised.
Ivy Corkhill also attended the competition in Level 2 and achieved second on vault and floor and third on beam and bars.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
