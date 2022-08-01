Ecommerce SEO tips

This article is in partnership with White Peak Digital.

Search engine optimisation for eCommerce websites is challenging and requires a lot of attention to detail. For your eCommerce website to be successful, you need effective SEO practices.

Many technical details must be considered when optimising your eCommerce website, from page load times to meta tags. This blog post will give you tips on optimising your eCommerce website to rank higher in search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo.

If you have a new eCommerce website design or are looking to improve the SEO of an existing site, these eCommerce SEO tips will help drive more traffic to your site and improve its visibility in search results.

Rich content

One of the first things to consider is the amount of content on your website. A successful eCommerce website will have plenty of information about the product or service being offered and about the company itself.

This will help users make informed purchasing decisions, and it will also help your site's SEO. The more content on a website, the more opportunities there will be for it to be found in search results.

Ecommerce websites created with SEO will have several pages of product descriptions and information, many product photos, and detailed company information.

This will help your website be more engaging and increase the time users spend on your site. It will also make it easier for search engines to crawl and index your website, leading to higher rankings in search results.

Keywords and meta tags

Keywords and meta tags are an essential part of on-page SEO. These elements appear on each page of your website and provide information to search engines about your content.

The more keywords and phrases are found on each page of your website, the more likely it is for your eCommerce website to show up in search results. Meta tags are tags that appear in the header of each page of your website.

These tags include the title of the page, the name of the website, the author of the page, and the page's description. Meta tags are one of the most important elements of on-page SEO. They provide information about each page and can be used to help improve your click-through rates from search engine results.

Responsive website

The first impression that users will have of your eCommerce website is how it looks and how easy it is to navigate. This includes the design of your website and whether or not it is fit for all devices and screen sizes.

Most eCommerce websites are created on a WordPress platform. This is an excellent platform for creating beautiful and functional websites, but it is essential to ensure the website is responsive.

If your website is not responsive, it will look different on a desktop computer than on a mobile device. This will cause an inconsistent experience and can be frustrating for users. A responsive website will look the same on desktop computers and mobile devices.

HTML markup

When you create your eCommerce website, you should consider the HTML markup. How content is coded and displayed on your website can significantly impact your SEO, especially for pages with product information and product pages.

Most eCommerce websites feature multiple product pages. These pages should not just be product images and information but also rich content that is appealing to search engines.

An excellent way to start is by adding an image of the product, along with a short description and the product's name. At the top of the page, include your business name, website, and contact information.

Product pages

Product pages are an essential part of an eCommerce website. These pages are where customers will go to learn more about the products they are interested in buying. Product pages are essential for a couple of reasons.

First, they are the most direct path to sales for your website. Second, product pages are a great way to increase your website's SEO. As previously mentioned, the HTML markup for product pages should be rich and appealing to search engines.

This includes using product images to showcase the product, detailed product information, and category information for similar products. To improve your product pages, you can also add customer product reviews.

Shopping cart experience

The more attention you can draw to the shopping cart experience, the more sales you will drive to your eCommerce website. This can be done by adding a cart counter to the top of your pages and displaying the total cost of the items being purchased.

You can also add a progress bar to show how far users have come in the purchasing process. Another way to improve the shopping cart experience is by ensuring your product information is accurate. This includes the product's price, product description, and shipping information.

It is also helpful to provide customers with an estimated time of arrival for their products. This will help make the purchasing process more accessible and transparent for your customers. It will also help you avoid product returns and refund requests from customers unaware of the product details.

Shipping and returns

Another critical aspect of the shopping experience is shipping and returns. This will affect customer satisfaction, as well as their purchasing decisions. Shipping and returns are two areas you can use to boost customer trust and encourage repeat purchases.

There are a few ways you can improve your shipping and returns experience. First, make sure your customers know about any shipping delays or problems. This includes any problems with the delivery service or weather issues that may impact shipping times.

Another way to improve the shipping experience is by offering free or expedited shipping. This can be done by offering free shipping on orders over a specific price or expedited shipping for an additional fee.

Conclusion