Word in the Street: Respect and acceptance

I would think that most readers of this column wouldn't tune into NINE's Beauty and the Geek'. It was one of Jo's favourite shows, here being tuned into the feelings of others, their rights and people being the best they can possibly be. 'Beauty and the Geek' takes young people from what could be described as a somewhat sheltered personal existence and helps them to become more socially adjusted.
Most of the 'Geeks' experienced varying degrees of bullying in their formative years. As a teacher I was more than aware of such children and taught them strategies to try to overcome this teasing/bullying. I had a philosophy that if I taught the children in my class not one thing all year, but at years end they thought more positively about themselves, had more self confidence, they would have gained immeasurably.
On the TV show you can see the 'Geeks' gaining greater self esteem, and in the 'Beauties' a greater awareness of the values of people seen as possibly a little different. It is a shame the show is set up so some get eliminated early and thus miss out on this opportunity for more self development. Irrespective, we can all learn to respect others and accept others for what they are.
I wrote a couple of weeks ago how I thought technology had gone too far. It was a pleasure to read an article in last week's Telegraph entitled, 'Calls Going Nowhere ... the art of answering the phone and good customer service seems a thing of the past'.
Clarissa Bye's article talks about the infernal wait when we make calls to companies. She says, 'Technology was supposed to make our lives easier. It's given us much more convenience, but when it goes wrong, it's diabolical'.
It's so nice to ring a company and speak to a human. Professor Peter Murphy says, '... we are entering a momentous industrial age where technology replaces even more human labour'.
Oh for that human touch, but it seems that technology is on a path that will make many human beings obsolete.
Here we go again, Melbourne Council has decided to scrap Australia Day Celebrations. Another example of a council trying to run the country. Steps like this council propose to take only create more divisions in this country. Australia Day is a Federal Government concern and is a day meant to bring Australia together, to look at our history and celebrate the successes or reflect on the failure we have endured over the years.
Let me simply say, again, I know of only two dates that changed this country forever, European settlement January 26 1788, or Federation, that beginning January 1, 1901. Can't imagine anyone attending Australia Day celebrations after a big New Year Eve celebration. What does that leave us? January 26, the date the majority of Australians are happy with. All those that want another date, change history or come up with a viable alternative. Melbourne Council should pull their head in.
Read a report that the COVID pandemic came from an animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Boy oh Boy! What riveting information. I wonder if the Chinese agree?
A few changes in Boorowa CBD - Kerrie's Garden Nickety Nacks has moved across the road to 'the shed' between the café and the Chinese Restaurant. The windows are back in the old paper shop. Keep pushing on and all the best to both enterprises.
