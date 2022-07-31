Boorowa RFS members receive service awards

Two Boorowa members of the NSW Rural Fire Service were presented with service medals last Saturday for their contribution to the fight against the 2019-2020 NSW bushfires.
The two Johns, John Piper and John Dymock received their awards from Deputy Commissioner Peter McKeknie, Hilltops mayor Margaet Rowles and the member for Riverina Michael McCormack.
The citation on their medals read: "This medal is for sustained effort over an extended period during the 2019-2020 Bushfires".
They saw service in Dorrigo, Ebor, Kempsey, Adelong and Tumblong.
They were part of a group of 120 Rural Fire Service members from the South West Slopes who received the award.
A man of few words, John Piper, said after the ceremony that he was humbled to be recognised by the community for doing a job that needed to be done.
Both members specifically thanked their wives Sandi and Glenys for their support over the years.
"The situation we faced in other areas which was steep and heavily timbered tested our abilities," John said.
"The Kempsey strike team we both joined included members from brigades in Orange, White Cliffs, Bathurst and Parkes," he said.
