Rotary op- shop cares for locals and attracts visitors to town

Boorowa's Rotary Community Op-shop turns five this week.
Since opening it has returned impressive sums of money to the community, engendered community spirit and attracted donations and visitors from across the state.
Advertisement
The impressive store inventory means that even the fussiest op-shop patron is likely to find that perfect piece.
The exterior of the Op-shop, which is located in Pudman Street, belies a treasure trove of goods that lies within, goods which are providing the essentials to locals in times of need and unique pieces for astute op-shoppers who travel to the town to browse and buy.
The Op-shop officially opened its doors on July 27, 2017 and its first three years of operation pre-pandemic, did a roaring trade which allowed its Board to allocate approximately $20,000 pa from profits to local community organisations and not-for-profits.
The allocation of funds is based on a unique system. Volunteers when starting are asked to nominate a Boorowa based charity or not-for-profit, then the number of hours they give to the shop, directly relates to the amount of money allocated to their chosen cause at the end of the year.
Donations to the store are not just from locals and residents of the surrounding Boorowa area, but come from such large corporates as QANTAS, other Rotary Clubs and generous people who have heard about the return the Op-shop provides to Boorowa.
Rotarian, Lyn Diskon said "the shop's chief functions are recycling and supporting the environment as a result and its important to note that we are not a welfare organisation.
"In human terms though it provides a lot of social interaction, goods not otherwise available in the community, essential items to residents who due to age or illness can't travel from Boorowa, adhoc items such as mugs for campers who travel to Wyangala for exaple leaving at home basic items, coats for visitors who don't realise how cold the winters can be in Boorowa and the list goes on.
The racks boast a healthy variety of clothes for all members of the family for all seasons, you can kit out your home with a vast array of homewares and linen, or simply relax with a good book from the large selection on offer then put your feet up with a DVD on tv.
Both Lyn and Jenny are quick to point out all goods offered for sale through the store are carefully checked by volunteers for quality and anything that doesn't make the grade is recycled as rags or taken by OneTen and organisation that supplies goods to remote or overseas communities.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.