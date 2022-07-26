Goldilocks put on a show for final game of debut season

Boorowa travelled over to Harden for the penultimate round of the South West Fuels Cup over the weekend, and the Goldilocks' final game of the season
To sign off their debut season, the Goldilocks put on a show for Harden's Ladies Day. A few celebrity players joined the girls for this game and brought a wealth of experience which helped the girls in both attack and defense across the park.
The Goldilocks enjoyed the most possession they've had all year and were able to throw together some great phases of play.
Marnie Halls showed she's a future star in only her second game of Rugby, and Lucy Kershaw led from the front.
Alexcen Berry's kicking game has gone from strength to strength - and the scrum held its own against the quality Harden pack. Harden ended up with a couple more points thank the Goldilocks, but word on the sideline was all about the improvement that the girls have shown over the course of their first year.
A hugely successful first season for the 'Locks, and plenty to build on for next year. Many thanks must go out to Jeremy Dreverman, Marty Corcoran and Tim Gregory, who coached the girls this year and brought them up to game speed without any contact footy experience. Also, a big shout out to the girls who suffered injuries this year - please have a good recovery and we hope to see you in Gold next season with us.
Points
3 - Marnie Halls.
2 - Lucy Kershaw.
1 - Charmaine Carr.
Player's Player - Emily Roberts.
Richard's Pick - Lucy Kershaw.
Boorowa Goldies - 27 Def by Harden Red Devils - 28.
One of the great games of club footy was put on display yesterday at Roberts Park.
A see-sawing affair that saw the lead change a number of times, with some moments of magic from both teams. Keagan Size was outstanding as tight head prop, and single-handedly owned a number of key moments throughout the game.
Injuries to Bobby Wippel and Michael Berry didn't help the Goldies as the physicality of the Match took its toll. Luke Corcoran, Chris Miller and Tom Simson were huge for the forwards, while Mark Poplin was a standout in the #9 jersey.
Nick Locke's kicking game continues to give the Goldies good field position, as does the strong running games of Tim Corcoran and Mack Beadman in the centres. A moment to remember is Adam Hick's try in the corner off a grubber kick by loose forward Luke Corcoran, a risk that paid off for the Goldies late in the first half.
hese two teams should meet in the finals...don't miss it.
Tries: Chris Miller, Tim Corcoran, Adam Hick, Keagan Size.
Cons: Luke Corcoran 2.
Pens: Luke Corcoran 1.
Points:
3 - Keagan Size.
2 - Nick Locke.
1 - Mark Poplin.
Player's Player: Keagan Size.
Chick's Pick: Adam Hick.
Harden had their Ladies Day on Saturday and they put on a 100 club fundraiser. $1000 of that fundraiser was put towards Nathan Stapleton's Spinal Injury Recovery - in addition, the winners also re-donated their winnings to Nathan which totalled $1900, an incredible gesture from the Harden Red Devils community.
The Goldies have their final regular season home game this Saturday, hosting Cootamundra. Get up there for a great day of footy and then back to Boorowa Hotel for presos.
