Close finish in bowls pennant matches

Boorowa Ex Services Division 3 team travelled to Wagga on Sunday to play the Wagga Rules Club team.
This was a very tight match which was played in absolutely perfect conditions.
The final score on the big board showed a win to the Wagga boys by 64-60. They also won on two of the three rinks.
Chris Grimsons team were ahead 18-13 on the 19th end but dropped 6 shots on the last two ends to go down 19-18.
Shane Footes boys found the opposition very strong, only winning seven ends to go down 28-14.
Kevin Anderson's crew dropped two 5's in the game but managed to restrict the Wagga boys to 17 shots.
They in turn piled on 19 shots in the last 10 ends to run out winners 28-17.
The Wagga Club put on cremated sausages after the game.
On other matters, last week's social bowls produced a tied result for first place. Garry Dwyer and John Piper won the day on 22 points closely followed by Graham Murry and Mark Dwyer on 21.
It's on again this Thursday at 12-30pm.
