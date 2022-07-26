Boorowa News
Subscriber

Word in the Street: 'We're all in this together'

By John Snelling
July 26 2022 - 11:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Care needs to be taken when reversing from parking in Pudman Street.

Reversing out from the angled parking in Pudman Street between the Chemist shop and IGA can be a bit fraught with a chance of a dingle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.