Word in the Street: 'We're all in this together'

Reversing out from the angled parking in Pudman Street between the Chemist shop and IGA can be a bit fraught with a chance of a dingle.
You look, see it's all clear, then with reversing lights glowing, reverse out glancing to your right to ensure you don't hit the car parked next to you.
I've experienced this unexpected bang as you hit a car or a car hits you. With me, I simply said, "Where the hell did that car come from? Wasn't there a second or so ago!"
It's a problem, and the speed some cars come around the Chemist corner contributes, but what can we do?
I have thought long about this, and only the other day could have been hit by a work ute not only speeding around the corner but accelerating.
My thought is that if the walkways across the street. Chemist to Café, IGA to Thompson's, could be raised to level with the footpath would create a speed hump (like at the Central School) that could slow the speeds, but motorists need to realise when reversing lights are showing, be prepared to stop because visibility can be very limited. To give way to reversing vehicles, how do you educate or warn motorists.
This is a bit of a worry, I'd like to push this issue so would thank you for your views - we're all in this together.
WITS
COVID doesn't seem to want to go away, with many thinking it's here for the long haul. People infected with this virus are being prescribed anti-viral medication to relieve the COVID symptoms.
What I hear per the media and from people taking these anti-viral treatments, there are side effects being suffered. People become nauseous, suffer diarrhea or muscle soreness to name a few effects.
Now, I've often said this, but we are prescribed drugs, and the last I heard, we are not locked in a cage in a laboratory. I do firmly believe though, that we are indeed guinea pigs.
The best solution - don't catch COVID. The way things are going, that may be difficult
WITS
We are hearing it all the time now as women seek gender equality. This fight for equal rights for women has been going on for a long time.
On this day in 1893, a petition organized by Kate Sheppard demanding women's sufferage was delivered to the New Zealand parliament. The petition was signed by over 25,000 which equates to about a 5th of the adult European female population.
This fight is far from over, but in this day and age, for the life of me, I can't see why we are not fighting for equal rights for all despite gender, race, colour or beliefs.
WITS
The new government's got something right. A woman complained and Bill Shorten reacted. On official birth documentation, 'Birthing Parent'' has reverted, as it should be, to simply 'Mother'. Last I heard, babies come from mothers.
WITS
In a school science experiment, four worms were put in four separate test tubes, then, first beer, second wine, third whiskey and finally mineral water were added to the tubes.
The next day the teacher showed the results. The worm in the beer was dead, as were the worms in the wine and whiskey. The fourth worm was alive and well. The teacher asked the class, "What did they learn from the experiment?"
A child replied, "Whoever drinks beer, wine or whiskey does not have worms."
