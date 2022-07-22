Boorowa News

Community honour for hero nurse who saved rugby player's life

Updated July 22 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:12am
Louise McCabe accepting her Community Service Award from local Member, Steph Cooke.

Tallimba nurse Louise McCabe has been presented with a NSW Government Community Service Award, in recognition of her outstanding efforts in response to a challenging medical emergency.

