Funding for local projects available through Bendigo Bank branch

Local projects and programs in need of funding should apply to the Community Bank Boorowa 2022 grant program, which is now open.
Chair of the Community Bank Boorowa Board, Sue Corcoran, said "charitable and not-for-profit groups in the Boorowa area are eligible to apply to the Bank's 2022 grant program.
Applications to the program opened on Monday, July 18 and will close on Friday, August 19.
"The grant program is a really important way that the bank can share profits for community growth. The more people who do business with the bank, the more profits we can channel back through the annual grants program.
"Funded projects also benefit from promotion the bank rolls out when recipients are chosen and announced, this in turn helps garner even more community recognition and support for funded projects.
"Every year the assessment team are blown by applications brought forward from the Boorowa community.
"The Community Bank Boroowa is now in its 21st year. Over time we have seen many changes in banking and have continued to adapt to serve the evolving needs of local people". Mrs Corcoran said.
The Community Grants Program is administered by Community Enterprise Foundation and made possible by the generous support of the members of the Community Bank Boorowa.
The Community Grants Program is designed to:
To be considered, each application must include the following supporting documentation:
Financials
Quotes
Project Budget
Please ensure that your budget and/or supporting documentation clearly shows how the funds requested will be spent.
For assistance with applications please phone 1300 304 541. A confirmation email will be sent when an application is submitted.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
