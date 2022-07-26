Community bank supports students with scholarships

Community Bank Boorowa has awarded three, first time students with more than $15,000 in financial support as part of its 2022 Scholarship Program.
Established to help local students with the transition to further study, Community Bank Boorowa's Scholarship Program has granted $5,000 scholarships to Marlie MacIintosh, Will Fahey and Mikaela Allen, which can be used to finance the cost of travel, accommodation, tutoring, course materials or study equipment.
Chris Coble, Scholarship Program Coordinator, Community Bank Boorowa, said the Program clearly demonstrated the organisation's commitment to, and support of the local community's next generation.
"Practically encouraging and supporting our young people is crucial if our local communities are to continue to grow and thrive," Mrs Coble said.
"The funding provided by our Scholarship Program can help alleviate some of the financial pressures associated with undertaking further education for the first time. We hope this additional assistance will play some small part in helping enable Marlie, Will and Mikaela to fulfil their overall potential.
"On behalf of everyone at Community Bank Boorowa, I congratulate them all and wish them well in their future educational endeavours," Mrs Coble concluded.
Community Bank Boorowa opened in May 2001. It provides access to award-winning financial products and services, and is committed to returning profits to the local community. Over the last 21 years, it has returned more than $2.5 million to the local community by way of grants, donations, sponsorships and dividends.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
