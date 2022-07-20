Community asset for Rye Park

The village of Rye Park has recently become home to a food van business.
The food van is located in the centre of the village at the Rye Park Showground, adjacent to the main street, with plenty of parking in the showground, with more off-street parking to be added on Yass Street shortly.
The food van will serve hot and cold drinks and light meals and snacks.
The Food Van has been generously supplied by Tilt Renewables (Rye Park Windfarm) and has been set up in consultation with the Rye Park Progress Association and the Rye Park Showground Trust.
The lease of the Van will provide much needed funds to local organizations to upgrade facilities, as well as providing an income for a local family and employment opportunities.
It is hoped this facility as well as supplying food and drinks, will become a focal point for locals and visitors alike.
