$60,000 raised as Goldies kick goals on and off the field

Updated July 19 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:19pm
Boorowa Goldie's celebrated a hugely successful Ladies Day on Saturday with over $60,000 raised for the Nathan Stapleton Spinal Injury Recovery Fund.

