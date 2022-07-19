$60,000 raised as Goldies kick goals on and off the field

Boorowa Goldie's celebrated a hugely successful Ladies Day on Saturday with over $60,000 raised for the Nathan Stapleton Spinal Injury Recovery Fund.
The amount included incredible donations from the Crookwell and Forbes Rugby Clubs on the back of the many generous donations from the Boorowa community that were all up for grabs in the charity auction.
The club is enormously grateful to all who donated, purchased or assisted in any way on a day that the Boorowa community can be very proud of.
In addition to celebrating ladies day, another highlight of the weekend was the jersey design worn by the entire club in both matches. As a tribute to Nathan, the jumpers incorporated aspects and elements of both the Cronulla Sharks and Boorowa Goldie's jumpers which were later auctioned as part of the fund raising efforts.
On the paddock an injury plagued Goldilocks side stood tall in a physical encounter with the Temora Tuskerettes. Although the final score went in favour of the opposition, the Tuskerettes coach commented after the match on the overall improvement of the fledgling Boorowa side and remained enthusiastic about the trust in their own skill and instinct on the field. Maddie Penrose and Anna Dreverman led the way in both attack and defence, with great support play and moments of individual brilliance by Naomi Knight.
The Goldie's enjoyed a solid four try to one win over the Temora Tuskers running out winners 26 points to 7. The Goldie's sit in third place on the South West table and a win next weekend in the local derby against the Harden Red Devils should help ensure a third place finish coming in to the finals.
Boorowa were on the board early through a Henry McMurray try on the back of some snappy forward play that capitalised on a Temora penalty deep in Tuskers territory. Luke Corcoran's conversion gave Boorowa a 7-0 lead but Temora came out strong at the restart and were soon pressuring the Goldie's line. Fullback Nick Locke saved a number of certain 5 pointers with his stoic defence and the Goldie's scrum was tested at times as Temora camped themselves in Boorowa's half.
It took a number of probing kicks to take play back into Temora's half where two rolling mauls from successive line outs saw the Goldie's forwards drive the ball over 25 metres. On his first match back from injury Tim Gregory crossed for a try and after 20 minutes Boorowa enjoyed a 14-0 lead.
This lead was extended five minutes later when a Mark Poplin chip kick turned the Temora outside backs around allowing a flying Nathan Welch to regather and score in the corner in what was one of the most impressive passages of play in the match. Luke Corcoran slotted the extras from the side line giving him three from three for the day.
In the lead up to the half time break Temora ramped up the pressure and, despite tenacious Boorowa defence, were awarded a try themselves which left the half time score 21-7.
The second half proved frustrating with the only points coming from a second try to Tim Gregory shortly after the restart of play. Both sides were keen in attack and took their chances but also defended well resulting in the final score remaining 26-7.
Best for the Goldie's were Luke Corcoran, Michael Berry, Nick Locke, Time Gregory and Nathan Welch. For the Goldilocks Madie Penrose, Anna Dremerman, Charmaine Carr, Naomi Knight and Harmony Hemming were all mentioned in dispatches.
Next week the club travels to Harden to take on the Red Devils. The day will see the Goldilocks run out for their last game in their inaugural season so it would be great to see plenty of Gold in the crowd.
