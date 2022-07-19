$60,000 raised as Goldies kick goals on and off the field

On the paddock an injury plagued Goldilocks side stood tall in a physical encounter with the Temora Tuskerettes. Although the final score went in favour of the opposition, the Tuskerettes coach commented after the match on the overall improvement of the fledgling Boorowa side and remained enthusiastic about the trust in their own skill and instinct on the field. Maddie Penrose and Anna Dreverman led the way in both attack and defence, with great support play and moments of individual brilliance by Naomi Knight.