Dead heat for Bowls Trophy

At last Thursday's social bowls two players shared the spoils.
Two veterans of the game Garry Dwyer and Darryll Murphy scored 25 points.
John Bromham, on school holidays, was next on 23 points.
The winter pennant competition starts next Sunday.
The top grade team travels to Wagga, leaving on the club bus from the Club at 9am.
Players are asked to limit their bags as there is no storage on the vehicle.
