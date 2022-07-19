Artists create new flock for Boorowa

Boorowa will soon be shepherding a flock of a different kind, colourful fibreglass sheep, clothed in fleeces of original artworks by local artists.
The Moving Sheep project is the brainchild of local Rotarian, Lyn Diskon, who was inspired to develop the unique flock for Boorowa ,after visiting Shepparton where she saw the Moooving Art exhibition. Lyn decided Boorowa could benefit from a similar project celebrating the fine wool merinos for which Boorowa is renowned.
The project then became a joint venture between the Boorowa Rotary club and the Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC) and funding was sought and granted from Festivals Australia as an arts based element to an existing event, Woolfest.
Lyn Diskon representing Rotary and Angus Mitchell of the BBC worked out a budget and the initial life size fibreglass sheep were rounded up and bought.
Local artist Ros Cummins has already completed her artwork on one of the sheep and other artists who will be involved are Karen Mitchell, Donna Morgan and her granddaughter, who will be undertaking an aboriginal themed sheep using traditional dot art, and Ben Perryman.
Schools and childcare will be involved too, with Boorowa Central School students tackling the exterior of a sheep whilst lambs will be painted by students at St Josephs and attendees of the Boorowa Childcare Centre.
Senior residents from Burrowa House will use their intimate knowledge of the sheep industry of the district to tackle the design of the last remaining sheep purchased with grant funds.
Once painted and waterproofed the sheep will be fixed to concrete plinths and placed in strategic locations. Over time they will be moved on a regular basis to keep the artwork fresh.
Ms Diskon said it is hoped that local businesses will come on board to purchase more sheep to add to the flock and overall impact of the project for Boorowa.
"I'm really excited by the way people have come together to support this project, this represents true community development." Ms Diskon said.
Moooving Art at Shepparton is an ever changing public art exhibition of life sized 3D cows. Fibreglass bovines are scattered throughout Shepparton and surrounding towns in public gardens, playgrounds and businesses and are full of colour, spunk and personality. Over 90 cows are in the herd - can you find them all?
In 1999, Shepparton's CBD marketing committee Shepparton Show Me introduced Moooving Arts predecessor - the Merry Moos, for a Christmas campaign. The Merry Moos were so successful it was decided to expand the concept and Moooving Art was born! Shepparton cows are now known far and wide for their whimsical and ever-changing personalities!
Moooving Art pays homage to the strength of the dairy industry in Greater Shepparton. The region produces a large percentage of Australia's dairy exports, making the bovine a natural and perfect choice for this exhibition. Moooving Art was initially seen as a unique and innovative way to increase the dairy profile, whilst also increasing public art in the region.
In 2000, Greater Shepparton City Council started crafting three dimensional life sized cows as canvasses for established and emerging artists to paint and decorate for public display for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors alike.
In 2018, Greater Shepparton's Moooving Art attraction was awarded a Certificate of Excellence by Trip Advisor.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
