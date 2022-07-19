Word in the Street: Music incites criminals

We talked last week about technology, or more precisely, has technology gone too far.
Mentioned was the opportunity modern technology has created a rise in the potential for criminals to become more proactive in their pursuit of their criminal activities.
Headlines last week, 'Cops demand tech giants tune out violent music'. There you are, social media platforms are being asked, by police, to stop putting out aggressive rap songs. Why you ask? There is a feeling that music/rap of this type is being used to inflame violent acts between teenage gangs, and senior gangs with this violence currently being seen in Sydney and Melbourne.
Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Jason Weinstein has said, 'Drill music and songs are being weaponized to basically inflame a conflict with another side.'
The police are currently facing a huge problem as gang violence escalates in Sydney what with murders and homes being shot up. It is not going to be long before an innocent person is going to be killed. Measures definitely need to be taken to stop these criminal activities.
What were we saying about technology being used wrongly, Australian parents have been warned and advised children not be allowed to access popular social media app Tik Tok. It has been revealed that local user data has been utilized by mainland China, with strong evidence that information from the US has been accessed. Got to admit, it's a worry.
On this day in 1969 by our calendar, July 20 per the American calendar, Neil Armstrong became the first man to put his feet on the surface of the moon and declared, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
To this time probably our most significant success in our space exploration. Plans are afoot to have man land on Mars, not an easy task as was made evident the other week with a devastating fire at a launch site demonstrating space exploration is fraught with disappointment and tragic loss of life.
Did you see those images from far outer space? It is believed each star was a galaxy similar to ours. Don't think I'll ever know for sure, can't even envisage how we could travel such distances. The mind boggles.
Every year I quote from Bob Hudson's 'Newcastle Song', 'never let a chance go by.' It's time again for organizations to put their thinking caps on, or more importantly, put pen to paper, it's time to bring dreams to reality with the Community Bank there to help bring dreams to fruition.
As of last Monday, July 18, the bank opened its annual grants program. The bank supports this town so well. All that is required is to put your organizations ideas on paper, cost it and apply to the bank. I'll let you know when the closing date is close.
Landcare members have done a wonderful job over the years helping to rejuvenate our local area. The clearing of land for sheep grazing and wheat farming saw our native vegetation reduced from about 35% to approximately 3%. Landcare activity, proactively, over more than 30 years has seen native vegetation return to levels approaching pre-European settlement.
The work continues and older inhabitants or new landholders are invited to attend a 'Tree on Farms' workshop at Hanaminno, 810 Brial Road, 10.00am to 3.30pm Thursday August 18. Plenty of worthwhile information and its free.
