Boorowa soccer juniors attend gala day in Forbes with Young sides

Updated July 15 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:46am
Seven Boorowa boys representing the Young Lions REP Soccer Squad took part in the annual Forbes Soccer GALA Day held in Forbes on Sunday, June 26 2022, (sponsored by Football NSW), with the kick-off of their first games at 7.30am.

