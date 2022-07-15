Boorowa soccer juniors attend gala day in Forbes with Young sides

Seven Boorowa boys representing the Young Lions REP Soccer Squad took part in the annual Forbes Soccer GALA Day held in Forbes on Sunday, June 26 2022, (sponsored by Football NSW), with the kick-off of their first games at 7.30am.
Our very own Digby and Patch along with their U8 teammates, came away with three wins, and a draw, stopping all opposition balls from the goals.
Will, in U12s, had a great day with his teammates playing four games, with three draws and one loss. It was a day of some tough competition.
Our U14s, Lachy, Xav, Ferg and Max played on slippery fields against some aggressive teams, coming away with a few aches, two losses, a draw, and a win making their way to the afternoon semi-finals only to be defeated.
A few of our local kids had a meet and greet with one of the scouts at the Gala day, International Soccer Coach Tom Sermanni, (ex-international player and coach), who is the current Head of Women's Football at the Western Sydney Wanderers.
The day ended with the boys heading home tired, and sore, however, they were all pleased with their efforts.
