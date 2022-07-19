Exhibition will support schools

Boorowa's two schools will benefit from all money raised from the Art Show at this year's Woolfest in October.
A new committee has formed this year as a Woolfest sub-committee to run the show, after the original organisers, members of the Anglican Church ladies group, decided to take a rest post Covid.
Nominations are now open and all artists and particularly those based locally are being encouraged to enter, entries can be made via the Woolfest web site.
Woolfest Chair, Susan Corcoran, said, "All Art Show from entry fees and commissions will be divided equally between St Josephs and the Boorowa Central School."
There will be an official opening for the show which will be a free event, 5pm on Saturday, October 1 at the Old Courthouse building, Boorowa and a light supper will be included.
Opening hours for the exhibition will be Saturday, October 1, 10am - 4pm, Sunday, October 2, 10am 4pm and Monday, October 3, 10am - 12noon.
"Woolfest is delighted to be able to support the arts locally with the added benefit of fundraising for our Boorowa schools." Mrs Corcoran concluded.
Hilltops Council Tourism and Events Manager, Mel Whitechurch, gave an update on this year's festival including reshaping and refreshing of elements to make the program new and exciting for locals and visitors alike, at the recent Boorowa Business Chamber meeting.
This is year's Festival parade will see prizes awarded to participants who best represent the wool industry and the Irish theme of the festival, there will be an overall prize for the best float.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
