Supporting Nathan Stapleton on Ladies Day at the rugby

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:13am, first published July 12 2022 - 4:58am
Guy Sebastian signing a Goldies jersey in Boorowa last week with Mike Ward of the Boorowa Hotel, a major sponsor of the Boorowa Goldies Rugby Union Club. The jersey is Lot 29 in the online auction for the Club's Ladies Charity Day this Saturday which is raising money for injured player, Nathan Stapleton, and his family.

All proceeds from this Saturday's Boorowa Rugby Club Ladies day will go to Nathan Stapleton, his wife Kate and young children.

