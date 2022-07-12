Supporting Nathan Stapleton on Ladies Day at the rugby

All proceeds from this Saturday's Boorowa Rugby Club Ladies day will go to Nathan Stapleton, his wife Kate and young children.
Nathan fractured his neck while playing for the Boorowa Goldies Rugby Union side in a match at West Wyalong on April 9 this year. He is now a quadriplegic and will remain on a ventilator for the rest of his life according to doctors.
Advertisement
Immediately after the on field injury, which damaged Nathan's spinal cord at the C 4 level, he went into cardiac arrest and received life saving CPR from local nurse Louise McCabe. He was then airlifted to Sydney and has since been in the care of the intensive care unit of the Prince of Wales Hospital.
The staff at Prince of Wales and the nearby Royal Hospital for Women worked together to transport Nathan and the machines that help him breathe to the Women's Hospital for the birth of his second child on Friday.
Since the announcement that this year's annual Boorowa Rugby Club Charity Ladies Day would raise money for Nathan and his family, organisers have been inundated with donations and support for the annual event.
All funds raised will be used for purposes including medical expenses, rehabilitation, modifications to their home/vehicles, accommodation/travel for Kate and the children, and any other support required for Nathan's ongoing recovery.
As usual the Ladies Day will include both men's and women's teams, the Goldies and the Goldilocks, playing in special Ladies Day jerseys. These will be auctioned off after the game.
Auctions Plus have come on board to assist with these auctions and the jerseys are now available online for bidding which will close on at 9pm on Saturday July 16.
Lot 29 is one expected to attract strong interest from bidders, as it is a Goldies Jersey signed by Singer/songwriter, Guy Sebastian, who was in Boorowa last week as part of a 500km walk with mate, Tim Freeburn, The walk from Wagga to Sydney was to raise money to put Aussie kids through an in-school mental health program.
The Charity Day online auction will allow anyone from the Boorowa Rugby Union community and broader communities to bid on an item regardless if they are present at the Ladies Day auction. There are also a number of other auction items on offer. Some of these will be auctioned live after Saturday's game from 6pm at the Boorowa Hotel which is a major Club sponsor.
Other auction items will be interfaced online with Auctions Plus allowing broader community members to bid on them without being present at the function.
These items include a signed NSW Waratahs jersey, signed Cronulla Sharks ANZAC Round 2022 jersey, artwork by local artist Stella Evans, signed NSW Waratahs ball, NRL ambassador foundation experience, 4 x Category 1 tickets to a NSW Waratahs game in the 2023 season, a signed Rugby World Cup 2019 match ball and many more.
Club spokesperson, Susan Corcoran, said; "The club is incredibly grateful to the many organisations and people who have been so generous with their donations to the charity auction."
Information on items is available on the Club's Facebook page.
Additionally, go to the Auctions Plus website to find links to auction items and for further information on the auction and event details, please refer to the Boorowa Rugby Club's social media pages or you can contact; Club Secretary, Stephanie Corcoran, stephc33@gmail.com,m 0405 108 272 or Club President, Jason Stuart, Jasonastuart@gmail.com, m 0477 691 047.
The Rugby Union community across the region has rallied behind Nathan and his family with the Cootamundra Club holding an auction recently which raised a stunning $40,000.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.