The Australian Government Mobile Service Centre will visit Boorowa on Wednesday, August 3.
The mobile service will set up adjacent to the Boorowa Court House in Queen Street between 9.30am and 4pm
Mobile Service Centres travel extensively throughout rural and regional Australia and also to disaster affected areas to provide help and support.
Staff from Services Australia travel with the Mobile Service Centres and can help you with Centrelink and Medicare payments and services.
The Mobile Service Centres also have disabled access.
Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services for veterans and their families will also be available.
Wi-Fi is available for visitors to the Mobile Service Centre and staff will be able to help you create a myGov account. myGov is a simple and secure way to access government services online.
Staff will provide you with friendly face-to-face service, information and support. From time to time, representatives from other government agencies also travel with the Mobile Service Centres.
The Mobile Service Centre provides information, help and support to rural and regional communities, including:
. families
. older Australians
. students
. job seekers
. people with disability
. carers
. farmers
. self-employed people.
The staff can assist you with:
. registering and using the agency's online services
. new claims for Centrelink payments
. updating and confirming Centrelink and Medicare information
. information on how financial matters may impact on payments
. assistance with payment and service options
. rural payment entitlements for eligible farmers
. non-cash Medicare transactions
. enrolling for and issuing new Medicare cards
. updating and re-issuing Medicare cards
. social work support and referrals.
