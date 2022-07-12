Interested and varied wines vie as top drop

Preparations are well under way for this year's Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show and the Cowra Wine Show with entries looking interesting and varied.
There are lots of new entries this year from vineyards in all grape growing states, including from the Hilltops region, with a wide range of new varieties.
Advertisement
Judging will commence in the Australian Single Vineyards Wine Show (ASVWS) on Monday, July 18 with the Cowra Wine Show judging to follow.
This year is one for the Women in Wine with Sophie Otton, wine judge, journalist and bar owner from Sydney taking the reins in the ASVWS and Marie Clay from Treasury Wine Estates in South Australia being the Chief Judge in the Cowra Show Wines (CSW).
Both of these women are well respected judges within the industry with years of experience on the show circuit. Joining them will be Panel Chairs Natalie Cleghorn from Katnook Estate SA, Deb Lauritz, Robert Oatley Wines NSW, and Russell Cody, Calabria McWilliams NSW.
Other judges will be Andrew Duff, Tempus Two NSW, Chris Carpenter, Lark Hill ACT, Nadja Wallington Charlou Wines NSW, Rob Mack, Aphelion Wines SA and Xavier Vigier, sommelier Vic.
The judging panels will also include associate judges, Antonio D'Onise, Hugh Spinaze, Emily Glover, Geoff Cahill and Sam Renzaglia.
The first public tasting since the arrival of COVID will be held on Saturday, July 23 with the patrons able to book through the Cowra Show Society, tickets are $65.
"Last year's "COVID restrictions, meant that we had to cancel that Public Tasting, but those who bought tickets last year, will be able to use them this year, providing you have a valid proof of purchase," Cowra Wine Show president Michael Flannery said.
Tickets are also available through Ticketek, for you to "sip and slurp and sup" your way through the great line up of wines while dining on fabulous finger food.
"Tickets are limited, so order yours now and don't miss out," Mr Flannery said.
The Presentation Dinner will be held on Saturday, August 6 when food will be matched with all our trophy winning wines, the cost of tickets to be announced soon.
This dinner can also be booked with the Cowra Show Society. The Committee is looking forward to bringing both these events back to the people of Cowra.
"So go on, be true to Cowra's great heritage and "Breakout at the Cowra Wine Show Week," Mr Flannery said.
Once again the major sponsors, Benedicts, Cowra Shire Council, Riedel glassware and Cowra Services Club are proud to be associated with this big event. Any further information can be obtained from the Cowra Show office.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.