Shane Foote's team wins Club Triples

On an action packed weekend of bowls, the Ex-Services Bowls club conducted the triples Championship.
On Saturday Bill Luxford and his team played Col Good, and in a tight contest Col won the game 23-16.
Advertisement
Des Grimson played Yvonne Murphy and her Ladies eventually won by Des.
At 16-11 on the 12th end the game was evenly poised.
Then Des broke away to eventually win 28-13.
Darryll Murphy played Graham Murray and his band of gentlemen.
This was a so a very close game at the 12th end Darryll was ahead 9-8. He eventually won the game 19-12.
In semi finals played on Sunday morn Shane Foote after a bye in the first round played Col Good.
Col found the competition very strong going down 29-9.in the other semi .which was the match of the tournament.
Darryll Murphy played Des Grimson. This match was 11 all at the 15th end.
Des went ahead at the 18 by 14-13. Darryll won the next 4 ends to eventually win 17-14.
In the final Shane Foote and his team of Robert Styles and Michael Munns played Charlie Sorgsepp, John Dymock and Darryll Murphy.
Darryl's boys tried hard and scored 12 shots in ends 16-19 but could not catch up, eventually going down 28-19. Congratulations Shane and his team.
At last weeks social bowls veteran Nev Thurtell won the trophy on 26 points. Darryl Murphy and Leo Sorgsepp were equal second on 24 .
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.