Water supply headlines at BBC meeting

Council is preparing a full business case to support representations to various Ministers for the provision of a potable water supply for Boorowa.
Hilltops Mayor, Margaret Roles, and a number of senior Council staff addressed the Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC) at last week's meeting and potable water supply was high on the agenda for discussion.
The meeting was told that Council is taking a strategic approach to the issue, preparing a thorough business case around Boorowa's water supply issues which can then be adapted and presented to various Ministers and Government Departments, who have varying responsibilities in relation to water supply to the community.
This will allow Council to lobby from a solid business footing for a reliable Boorowa water supply.
Garrett Robinson chaired the the BBC meeting at the Boorowa Ex-services and Citizens Club, which was attended by approximately 30 business representatives and three Hilltops Councillors, Mary Dodd, Joanne Mackay and John Piper, in addition to Mayor Roles.
Mr Robinson said a number of questions had been emailed to Council prior to the meeting and Mayor Roles and staff provided updates on road repairs around Boorowa, the allocation of funds in 2022-23 budget for the Caravan Park Kitchen upgrade, a new demountable kiosk building for the taking of bookings and payments and work which has already been completed for the mapping and installation of fire hydrants at the park.
Corcoran Place lighting was also discussed and Council representatives explained that lighting of the development was a legacy issue from the initial development approval in 2000, which is still being investigated. In the meantime, property owners with concerns that lighting is inadequate are advised to install their own security lighting to protect against vandalism and theft.
Fees and charges for venue hire of Council owned buildings was also discussed. Mr Garrett said, "increases in charges are of particular concern to local not-for-profit organizations with many citing the costs as prohibitive for the hire of community owned facilities."
"This is an ongoing issue for discussion with Council continuing."
A full update on planning for the Boorowa Woolfest was then presented by Tourism and Events Manager for Hilltops Council, Mel Whitechurch, who outlined a number of new elements that are being incorporated into this year's event as well as reshaping of crowd favourites from previous Festivals.
Mr Garrett described last week's meeting and discussions with Council as positive and responses overall to BBC questions as satisfactory.
The meeting concluded with a presentation from Lyn Diskon around funding received for the Boorowa Moving Sheep project.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
