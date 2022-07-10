Word in the Street: Strategies are all talk

Most news of late is about massive floods occurring one after the other. Flood mitigation strategies are all the talk. To mitigate against flooding on the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers, the idea expressed is raise the height of the Warragamba Dam wall.
Higher dam walls mean native vegetation and wildlife habitat will be lost to the higher water levels. Surely, too, when the dam is full and we get rainfall periods like recently, the dam will still overflow.
Locally, there is a plan to raise the height of the wall at Wyangala to possibly control flooding and to guarantee secure water availability. We have to look at the low level agricultural land that would be lost to higher water levels.
Too damned right, raising dam walls is a damned controversial issue where you're damned if you do and damned if you don't.
WITS
Have we gone too far with technology? You sit in a waiting room and observe the first thing to come out as a new patient sits down, their mobile phone.
Heaven forbid, if they suddenly realized they'd left their phone at home are they going to die of apoplectic shock? Don't think so! It seems a shame the phone is no longer attached by a cord to the wall. Do we really need to be permanently connected to the outside world? Alexander Bell, the inventor of the telephone, would roll over in his grave if he saw what his simple invention had developed to.
I used to love watching the football and cricket, but no more. Why you ask? Technology is ruining the games. A tight decision comes up and off goes the referee/umpire to the TV review. The commentators usually make a call first view, but not so the TV umpire, they look, and look, and look, and ..... So frustrating.
We all make mistakes, it's part of being human, but I'd rather put up with the odd mistake and watch the game flow, but don't expect change.
WITS
Continuing on a different vein - technology and crime. Hasn't technology been a boon for scammers, with Australians alone being scammed out of millions of dollars annually. In the past we have been made aware of con-men, but they were, in reality, small fry compared to today's technologically advanced crooks. Be very careful of anything you do on line - someone's listening, and ready to pounce.
When all our financial transactions were done over a counter, it may have been a little time consuming, but a much safer way of securing our finances.
WITS
Just a little further, technology and terrorism. I've just read a novel be James Patterson called 'Alert' that could alarm some if true. It's about a techno geek intent on destroying New York.
A quote from the book goes, 'Some computer genius sat down and mapped out how all these computer assisted breakthroughs in technology will pan out. The potential pitfalls of things like artificial intelligence, nanotech and robotics and biotech.' This section also says computer technology can make life easier, but put in the hands of a maniac ...
A good read, 'Alert' is available at our library.
WITS
Grief, most experience it. Find solace in these words:
"Grief, I've learned, is really just love, all the love you want to give, but cannot.
All that unspent love gathers up in the corner of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go." (Jamie Anderson)
