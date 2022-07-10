Boorowa News
Subscriber

Word in the Street: Strategies are all talk

By John Snelling
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:10am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Most news of late is about massive floods occurring one after the other. Flood mitigation strategies are all the talk. To mitigate against flooding on the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers, the idea expressed is raise the height of the Warragamba Dam wall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.