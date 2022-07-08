Boorowa News

Boorowa Rugby Ladies Day proceeds to go to the Stapleton family

Updated July 8 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:56am
On April 9 during a Rugby Union game in West Wyalong, Boorowa Goldies player Nathan Stapleton fractured his neck, he required significant medical assistance and was hospitalised.

