Boorowa Rugby Ladies Day proceeds to go to the Stapleton family

On April 9 during a Rugby Union game in West Wyalong, Boorowa Goldies player Nathan Stapleton fractured his neck, he required significant medical assistance and was hospitalised.
The injury damaged Nathan's spinal cord at the C4 level of his cervical vertebrae leaving Nathan a quadriplegic.
Nathan remains in hospital in Sydney and his wife Kate and son Harry have moved to Sydney to be closer to him. Nathan and Kate are soon expecting their second child.
For their annual charity Ladies day on Saturday, July 16, the Boorowa Rugby Club has decided that all proceeds raised will be donated to Nathan Stapleton and his family.
The money raised will be used for purposes including medical expenses, rehabilitation, modifications to their home/vehicles, accommodation/travel for Kate and the children, and any other support required for Nathan's ongoing recovery.
As usual our Ladies Day will include both our men's and women's teams, the Goldies and the Goldilocks, playing in special Ladies Day jerseys.
These will be auctioned off after the game. Auctions Plus have come on board to assist us with these auctions and the jerseys will be available to bid on online from Tuesday, July 12 at 9am with the auction closing at 9pm on Saturday July 16.
This will allow anyone from the Boorowa Rugby Union community and broader communities to bid on an item regardless if they are present at our Ladies Day auction.
There are also a number of other auction items on offer. Some of these will be auction lived after the game from 6pm at the Boorowa Hotel.
However a number will be interfaced online with Auctions Plus allowing broader community members to bid on these items without being present at the function.
These items include a signed NSW Waratahs jersey, signed Cronulla Sharks ANZAC Round 2022 jersey, artwork by local artist Stella Evans, signed NSW Waratahs ball, NRL ambassador foundation experience, 4 x Category 1 tickets to a NSW Waratahs game in the 2023 season, a signed Rugby World Cup 2019 match ball and many more.
The club is incredibly grateful to the many organisations and people who have been so generous with their donations to our charity auction.
Information on these items will be available on our Facebook page over the coming week in the lead up to our Ladies Day event. Links to items available through Auctions Plus will also be provided. For further information on auction items and event details please refer to our social media pages or you can contact one of our club representatives whose details can be found below.
Stephanie Corcoran. Boorowa Rugby Club Secretary, Email: stephc33@gmail.com Phone: 0405108272.
Jason Stuart, Boorowa Rugby Club President, Email: Jasonastuart@gmail.com Phone: 0477691047.
