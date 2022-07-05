Boorowa News

Heavy going for league teams

By Sand Boy
Updated July 5 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:54pm
In atrocious conditions last Saturday, both senior league games produced just a combined total of 28 points all day, as players battled rain, wind, and a very wet playing surface. The Rovers went down to Harden by 12-6 in a real arm wrestle whilst the Roverette's were brave in their loss to Harden by 10-0.

