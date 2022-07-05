Heavy going for league teams

The Rovers could take plenty of positives out of the game despite the loss. Their goal line defense was great which may well have seen several more tries scored. Nick Stephens was brilliant at fullback saving a couple of almost certain tries, but he had plenty of mates who chipped in with some great defense. The Rovers now have just three more games left in the season with a bye this week. It's a tough run home against Cootamundra, Crookwell and North Canberra, all of which are in a dog fight for the semis. The Rovers are capable of beating all of these teams and their destiny is still in their own hands. With three weeks off due to two consecutive byes, they will regroup, nurse a few nagging injuries and come out firing at the back end of the season.