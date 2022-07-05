Boorowa News
Subscriber

Every step supports mental health

By Debbie Evans
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Guy Sebastian and Tim Freeburn may look like two mates pounding the pavement along back roads from Wagga to Sydney, but in reality they are two men on a mission, marching towards a $1million goal to fund in-school programs to help arm our kids for the tough mental challenges of our modern world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.