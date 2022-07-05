Final session for acrobatic gymnastics

The final session of a month long Acrobatic Gymnastics program presented by Boorowa Gymnastics was on Wednesday, June 29.
Thirteen girls and two boys, ranging in age from 8-14, attended the hour long sessions.
All participants enjoyed the sessions and came away with an introduction to a variety of skills.
Unlike other gymnastics disciplines Acrobatic gymnasts use each other as the apparatus to build human pyramids, balance on each other and throw and catch their team mates.
There are two acrobatic routines, static and dynamic, at each level from 1 to 10 consisting of 8 skills presented in succession for static and 8 for dynamic.
Included in the skills are synchronized static holds and balances, tumbles, jumps and locomotion as well as individual, partner and group balances.
Strength, flexibility, co-ordination and teamwork are vital to the success of Acrobatic Gymnastics.
