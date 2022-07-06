Boorowa News
'Job too big' for amalgamated council, says Brian Ingram

By Debbie Evans
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:06am, first published July 6 2022 - 10:00pm
A motion for the preparation of a business case for the demerger of Hilltops Council was defeated at the last meeting of Hilltops Council. Councillor Brian Ingram moved the motion which was seconded by Councillor Tony Flanery saying he was "bringing the motion to Council as a result of the community talking to him in droves".

