'Job too big' for amalgamated council, says Brian Ingram

"So we talk about SRV's now, Special Rate Variations, what that will means is that in five years time we'll could all be paying 60 percent more in our rates. In the old days Special Rate Variations were for a purpose, I want to build X over there and I have to ask the community for more rate money for that purpose and that's what Special Rate Variations were. Now the Special Rate Variation we a talking about with all this will be to try and just keep us treading water, status quo. It won't be to improve anything, if we're lucky we might remain at status quo, so that's where it comes to me and really comes home, its very hard. There's been talks about demerger from day one.