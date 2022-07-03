Word in the Street: Antagonism not the way

Surely if you want a favour from someone you don't antagonize them. If you've got a project you think worthwhile or you have a cause you want to push, again, aren't you going to get a more positive response if you aren't antagonistic.
We are all entitled in this country to express our views and seek support for what we feel is a good cause, but our protests cannot approach anywhere what could be dubbed anarchy - chaotic, undisciplined, creating turmoil.
The environmental blockade protests last week in Sydney, stepped well and truly over the line of decency and respect with protests designed to disrupt transport and impacting on citizens everyday expectation of being able to get to work unimpeded.
The protesters, with their actions, upset the lives of their 'fellow' citizens displaying not a speck of respect.
We witnessed the ratbag protesters throw signs onto the roads, garbage cans, portable barricades, rubbish, anything they could lay their hands on to create mayhem and upset motorists or pedestrians alike.
The police are making some arrests but why not charge one and all with littering, vandalism or anything that even approaches anarchy.
Their actions approach terrorism, but a lawyer friend assured me terrorism usually implies death or mass destruction.
These protesters are an unruly mob and must be stopped. The police have a problem and need the support of the courts handing down very stiff penalties to control these ratbags. Now there is a thought, a vermin charge applicable to people behaving like ratbags.
We started this piece talking about antagonism. The antagonistic approach to protest must surely backfire on their climate change objectives, but, as the song goes, 'When will they ever learn?'
WITS
Over recent weeks we have been subjected to strike after strike. Strikes by teachers, paramedics, train drivers, bus drivers, name it, too many strikes again affecting the general public and everyday mums and dads.
NSW must be in a dreadful state if we judge our performance by the number of strikes. All the other states must be going super - no strikes.
Again I respect the right of people to protest, to go on strike for better working conditions, but, I ask you, 'Are our workers in NSW so badly off?' All the other states seem to be going along in fine style, no strikes, not even in Victoria where the ambulance service is performing poorly, not because of inefficient staff, but because of a system and structure in need of urgent attention - but they're not striking.
You may have a different opinion, that's the beauty of living in Australia, but the state with strikes, NSW, is the only Liberal/National Party coalition government, all the other states being Labor governed. NSW has a looming election, one has to wonder, is there a political motive behind all these strikes.
WITS
You'll probably head off to the supermarket tomorrow to get a loaf of bread. Would you believe it was on this day as far back as 1928 that sliced bread was first sold? It was put out there by the Chillicothe Baking Co in Missouri, US. The bread was sliced on a machine invented by Otto Frederick Rohwedder and described as the greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped.
Is this where the term, 'Best thing since sliced bread' originated. Sounds very feasible.
