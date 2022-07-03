Boorowa News
Word in the Street: Antagonism not the way

By John Snelling
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:55am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:51pm
NSW has been hit by a rolling series of strikes in recent months. Could it be because we have a state election looming?

Surely if you want a favour from someone you don't antagonize them. If you've got a project you think worthwhile or you have a cause you want to push, again, aren't you going to get a more positive response if you aren't antagonistic.

