Cricketers bowled over by grant

Boorowa Cricket Club has benefited from $138,031 in funding from the NSW Government for the upgrade of the cricket grounds.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman visited the site to inspect the significant investment in the community, backed by the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"This capital has provided for the upgrade of the old chain wire steel fence to the beautiful recycled plastic slat picket fence for the new boundary.
"The Stronger Country Communities Funding has also allowed for the upgrade of the single practice wicket to be expanded into three," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The Cricket and Recreation Grounds are an important part of Boorowa's township, providing for all sorts of sport and recreation in our community.
Chris McIntosh, Boorowa Cricket Club President thanked the NSW Government for funding the project.
"The Cricket Club is so grateful for the new and improved crickets nets, it's a much better surface to train and practice on, the expansion from one to three training wickets enable more participation and the picket fence surrounding the main field just looks superb.
