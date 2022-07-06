Boorowa News
Twenty five shooters take aim at gun club

Updated July 7 2022 - 3:03am, first published July 6 2022 - 9:00pm
A cold but mostly sunny mid winters day greeted 25 shooters for the Boorowa Gun Club's June competition.

