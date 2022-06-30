Boorowa News

Teachers strike action 'not taken lightly'

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:54am, first published June 30 2022 - 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa teachers took strike action on Thursday as part of state-wide industrial action.

A severe lack of access to casual teachers now means teaching positions at Boorowa's Central School cannot be covered when teachers become ill.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.